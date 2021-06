Macrame is becoming increasingly popular in the craft world (if you’re interested in 2021 crafts then check out our craft trends post) because it’s as beautiful as it is meditative. Some of the biggest names in macrame have published their own macrame books making it super easy for newbies to pick up all the techniques. Whether you’re completely new to macrame or more experienced there’s a macrame book out there for you. There’s loads of different types of macrame books, the most common type being beginner guides and picture books full of step-by-step photos on how to do macrame knots. The second most common type is macrame pattern books which are full of different homeware and decorative patterns for you to follow and make. We’ve rounded the best of both types of macrame books right here so you can get your geek on.