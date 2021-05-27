Cancel
Book World: 20 books to read this summer

By Washington Post Editors and Reviewers
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake. NONFICTION | Knowing her daughter was about to be sold, Rose, enslaved in 1850s South Carolina, handed her 9-year-old a cotton bag of keepsakes. That heirloom, passed from one generation to the next, led Miles, a MacArthur fellow and historian, to re-create the trajectory of Rose's descendants. Faced with inadequate records, the author uses the bag's contents to conjure a mosaic of Black women's lives during and after slavery. (Available June 8)

