Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

New U.S. Rules Require Pipelines to Report Cyber Incidents, Mitigate Risks

By Doina Chiacu
Insurance Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Homeland Security issued a new security directive for pipeline owners and operators on Thursday after a hack of the Colonial Pipeline disrupted fuel supplies in the southeastern United States for days this month. “The recent ransomware attack on a major petroleum pipeline demonstrates that the cybersecurity of...

www.insurancejournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Cyber Security#Security Systems#National Security#The Colonial Pipeline#Dhs#Cisa#Colonial Pipeline#Russian#Tsa#Critical Pipelines#Pipeline Systems#Pipeline Owners#U S#Hacking Targets#Operators#Voluntary Guidelines#Reporting#Gas Stations#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

After Colonial Pipeline hack, all organizations need to boost cyber defenses | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

The recent ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline was an all too familiar story to businesses across the United States. The pipeline, which supplies fuel to some 50 million people from the Gulf Coast up through the entire East Coast, was closed last Friday as a precautionary measure after a ransomware attack. The company and the U.S. government continue to investigate the extent of the impact.
Fraud Crimeswearebreakingnews.com

US Recovers Ransom Paid To Russian Hackers For Pipeline Attack | Voice Of America

US officials said they fought back the Russian cyber criminal network that paralyzed an oil pipeline last month and recovered much of the multi-million dollar ransom paid by the Colonial Pipeline company to pirates. The Justice Department announced Monday that it had recovered $ 2.3 million of the nearly $ 5 million Colonial Pipeline paid to the DarkSide network after the attack, which caused a gasoline shortage off the US Atlantic coast. ” We turned the table to DarkSide, “said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who described the action as a” significant event. ” The official added that “‘ransomware’ attacks (which demand ransoms to restore services) are always unacceptable, but when they are directed at critical infrastructures, no effort will be spared to respond.” Colonial Pipeline, the victim of the DarkSide attack on May 7, is the largest oil pipeline operator in the US and responsible for about half of the fuel supply on the Atlantic coast. After the attack, the company decided to accept DarkSide’s demands and paid around $ 5 million in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. However, government officials said Colonial also worked closely with law enforcement agencies, who were able to trace the payment back to a “virtual wallet.” Specifically, officials said they managed to obtain the “virtual key” that opened the contents of the wallet. As a result, the Justice Department said it was able to recover about 80% of the cryptocurrency, which has lost value in recent weeks, before DarkSide could access it. “We stripped a cyber criminal company of the object of its activity,” said FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate. “For money-motivated cybercriminals, especially those presumably abroad, cutting off access to income is the most impactful consequence we can inflict.” Officials said it is not the first time they have managed to recover ransoms paid to groups like DarkSide, and encouraged other companies to cooperate with the government if they are victims of attacks. However, Monaco noted that these types of operations are extremely labor intensive and cannot be guaranteed to be successful in all cases. The FBI has been investigating DarkSide since last October, blaming the network for attacks on 90 companies in critical sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and energy. DarkSide and its affiliates have also been linked to ransom attacks in at least 14 countries. The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported that the group amassed nearly $ 60 million in seven months, 46 million of it in the first three months of this year. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
Public Safetyarcamax.com

Our Cybersecurity in a Cyberwarfare Age

The Department of Homeland Security has declared the United States has 16 "critical infrastructure sectors." Translated, that means these enterprises are crucial to a safe and orderly society. The sectors include: food and agriculture, water, medical and health care, energy, transportation, telecommunications, law enforcement and, of course, our defense systems.
Public SafetyABQJournal

US needs to boost its cyber security in cyber warfare age

The Department of Homeland Security has declared the United States has 16 “critical infrastructure sectors.” Translated, that means these enterprises are crucial to a safe and orderly society. The sectors include: food and agriculture, water, medical and health care, energy, transportation, telecommunications, law enforcement and, of course, our defense systems.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Mitigating third-party risks with effective cyber risk management

Third-party engagement has steadily become an essential part of business operations for many organizations, enlisted for all kinds of products and services across nearly all sectors, regardless of size, geographical location or type of industry. But because systems are so interconnected and third parties often hold sensitive information or have access to a partner’s systems, they can also be the weak link in the cybersecurity chain.
Public HealthMcKnight's

New workplace COVID safety rules add protection and reporting requirements

Fifteen months after the start of the pandemic, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Thursday issued an emergency temporary standard designed to protect healthcare workers — specifically including those in skilled nursing — against COVID-19. “Too many of our frontline healthcare workers continue to be at high risk of...
IndustryBBC

Colonial Pipeline boss 'deeply sorry' for cyber attack

The boss of Colonial Pipeline has apologised after a cyber attack took the US fuel pipeline offline last month, causing major disruption. Joseph Blount said: "We are deeply sorry for the impact that this attack had." Mr Blount also told Senators the decision to pay a $4.4m (£3.1m) ransom to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. to insist on 'real steps' to mitigate Russian pipeline impact

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington was working with Germany to try to mitigate any effects of the completion of the Russian Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. He also indicated that more penalties could be in order for those involved with the project, telling...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Report Rules Out Secret U.S. Tech

An upcoming report by the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force concludes that classified U.S. technology is not behind the hundreds of UAP sightings by military pilots and other credible witnesses, the former director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program... Subscription Required. Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Report Rules Out...
Industrybusinesstravelnews.com

United to Require Vaccination for New U.S. Hires

United Airlines later this month will begin to require most new U.S. hires to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the carrier. In a message to employees, United said that for all job offers made after June 15, all external candidates for jobs based in the United States must attest that they will be fully vaccinated by their starting date. They also will be required to upload their vaccine card in their employee information database within seven days of their hire date. The carrier said it would provide "a reasonable accommodation process" to evaluate employees who say they cannot be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.
Industrynaturalgasintel.com

PHMSA Tells Pipeline Operators Deadline Looms for New Emissions Requirements

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Monday submitted an advisory bulletin to the Federal Register, emphasizing to pipeline and pipeline facility operators requirements to reduce methane emissions. “Minimizing methane emissions from pipelines will help improve safety and combat climate change, while creating jobs...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Blinken: U.S. working with Germany to mitigate Nord Stream 2 effects

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday defended the Biden administration’s decision last month to waive some sanctions over the Russian Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, and promised a response if Moscow tries to use gas as a weapon. A State Department report...
Industrynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Analysis: Cyberattack exposes lack of required defenses on U.S. pipelines | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

The shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by a ransomware attack highlights a systemic vulnerability: Pipeline operators have no requirement to implement cyber defenses. The U.S. government has had robust, compulsory cybersecurity protocols for most of the power grid for about 10 years to prevent debilitating hacks by criminals or state actors.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Alarming Rise in Cyber-attacks Targeting U.S. Businesses

We have seen an alarming rise in cyber-attacks targeting U.S. businesses and government agencies, from the Colonial Pipeline to most recently, the world's largest meat supplier. Thursday, the white house encouraged U.S. businesses to up their defenses against ransomware and consider the increasing cyber-attacks as major threats. Dr. Christopher Mansour,...