If You Still Don't Know What Clubhouse Is, You Should. Here's How the App Can Take Your Business to the Next Level.

Clubhouse is an audio-based platform drawing in celebrities, huge businesses, crypto experts and social-media stars. The platform is like a podcast — but on steroids. Clubhouse users can engage with an array of audio-only activities on the app. Some events are scheduled and marketed ahead of time while others pop up randomly. Users can create rooms and clubs in this virtual space — some events are interactive, allowing multiple users to participate in a discussion, but others are more like presentations or panels. These conversations aren't recorded, so users must be on the app at the right time to hear content.