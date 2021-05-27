Cancel
Southfield, MI

Local Priority Waste of Southfield Announces Major Equipment Expansion in the Near Future

 9 days ago

The leading Southfield waste management company, Priority Waste of Southfield, has announced a major series of additions to its already large inventory of dumpsters and other garbage containers for rent. A spokesman for the firm said that “rubber wheeled dumpsters may become available for rent throughout the Southfield area. The rubber wheel dumpsters are in high demand by both residential customers as well as business clients because they are less prone to damaging delicate surfaces. All options are currently under review.”

