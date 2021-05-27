Cancel
Artesia, NM

Study: Artesia's Navajo Refinery one of the nation's most air-polluting oil and gas sites

Current-Argus
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn oil refinery in Artesia was listed as one of the nation’s top emitters of air-polluting benzene, a carcinogen known to cause cancer with long term exposure. HollyFrontier’s Navajo Refinery, situated in the small town in southeast New Mexico’s Permian Basin oilfield and the town's biggest employer, was reported to have benzene emission levels higher than government limits, per a recent study from the Environmental Integrity Project.

