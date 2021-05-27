Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Quark-gluon plasma flows like water, according to new study

By Queen Mary, University of London
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does quark-gluon plasma—the hot soup of elementary particles formed a few microseconds after the Big Bang—have in common with tap water? Scientists say it's the way it flows. A new study, published today in the journal SciPost Physics, has highlighted the surprising similarities between quark-gluon plasma, the first matter...

phys.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Planck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Physics#Nature Physics#Water Molecules#Gluon#Particle Physics#Quantum Physics#Universe#Research Scientists#Quarks#Scipost Physics#Navier Stokes#Quantum Chromodynamics#Liquid Flow#Liquid Viscosity#Electrons#Liquid Dynamics#Fluid Viscosity#Atoms#Elementary Particles#Nuclei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyAPS physics

Rotating neutron stars with quark cores

The rotating neutron-star properties are studied to investigate a phase transition to quark matter. The density-dependent relativistic mean-field model (DD-RMF) is employed to study the hadron matter, while the vector-enhanced bag (vBag) model is used to study the quark matter. The star-matter properties such as mass, radius, the moment of inertia, rotational frequency, Kerr parameter, and other important quantities are studied to see their effect on quark matter. The maximum mass of a rotating neutron star with the DD-LZ1 and DD-MEX parameter sets is found to be around.
Sciencearxiv.org

Modelling of coupled surface and subsurface water flows

In this paper, we propose to use the HLL finite volume scheme combined with implicit techniques for modelling the coupled surface and subsurface water flows. In our approach, we used the shallow water equations modelling surface water flow with different source terms such as variable bottom topography, friction effect, precipitation and infiltration. For subsurface water flow, the Green-Amp equation is used to simulate the infiltration process through soils. For solving the resulting nonlinear-coupled system of shallow water flow and the Green-Ampt infiltration equations, the HLL finite volume schemes with linear reconstructions of the solutions at the discrete level are implemented in order to achieve the second-order accuracy of the scheme. Appropriate discretization techniques are used for the source terms to guarantee the well-balanced property of our numerical scheme. Numerical experiments are performed to test the capability of the developed numerical scheme to simulate the coupled surface and subsurface water flows.
Sciencearxiv.org

Generation of stripe-like vortex flow by noncollinear waves on the water surface

We have studied experimentally the generation of vortex flow by gravity waves with a frequency of 2.34 Hz excited on the water surface at an angle $2 \theta = arctan(3/4) \approx 36°$ to each other. The resulting horizontal surface flow has a stripe-like spatial structure. The width of the stripes L = $\pi$/(2ksin$\theta$) is determined by the wave vector k of the surface waves and the angle between them, and the length of the stripes is limited by the system size. It was found that the vertical vorticity $\Omega$ of the current on the fluid surface is proportional to the product of wave amplitudes, but its value is much higher than the value corresponding to the Stokes drift and it continues to grow with time even after the wave motion reaches a stationary regime. We demonstrate that the measured dependence $\Omega$(t) can be described within the recently developed model that takes into account the Eulerian contribution to the generated vortex flow and the effect of surface contamination. This model contains a free parameter that describes the elastic properties of the contaminated surface, and we also show that the found value of this parameter is in reasonable agreement with the measured decay rate of surface waves.
ChemistryPhys.org

Study reveals new route to rapid, efficient removal of micro-pollutants in water

Recently, the research team led by Prof. Kong Lingtao from Institute of Solid State Physics, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) prepared a highly active single iron atom catalyst (Fe-ISAs@CN) which can activate HNO2 to generate free radicals, achieving rapid removal of sulfadiazine pollutants in aqueous solutions. The relevant results were published in the Journal of Colloid and Interface Science.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

‘Holy grail’ battery breakthrough sees scientists solve 40-year problem

Researchers have demonstrated a solution to a 40-year problem regarding the creation of a “holy grail” battery that could radically transform the electric car industry.The breakthrough involves harnessing the power of lithium-metal batteries, which are capable of holding substantially more energy and charge in a fraction of the time compared to lithium-ion batteries that are currently used in everything from smartphones to Tesla vehicles.Until now, scientists have been unable to create a lithium-metal battery stable enough to be used in commercial applications.The development, made by a team at Harvard University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS), allows...
HealthEurekAlert

No link between milk and increased cholesterol according to new study of 2 million people

Regular consumption of milk is not associated with increased levels of cholesterol, according to new research. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity looked at three large population studies and found that people who regularly drank high amounts of milk had lower levels of both good and bad cholesterol, although their BMI levels were higher than non-milk drinkers. Further analysis of other large studies also suggests that those who regularly consumed milk had a 14% lower risk of coronary heart disease.
ScienceWebMD

Studies Most Likely to Be Wrong Are Read the Most

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Studies that can't be verified and may be untrue are much more likely to be cited in the media because they tend to be more interesting, researchers report. They looked at studies in top psychology, economic and nature/science journals and found that only...
Physicsarxiv.org

Role of Quarks in Nuclear Structure

The strong force that binds atomic nuclei is governed by the rules of Quantum Chromodynamics. Here we consider the suggestion the internal quark structure of a nucleon will adjust self-consistently to the local mean scalar field in a nuclear medium and that this may play a profound role in nuclear structure. We show that one can derive an energy density functional based on this idea, which successfully describes the properties of atomic nuclei across the periodic table in terms of a small number of physically motivated parameters. Because this approach amounts to a new paradigm for nuclear theory, it is vital to find ways to test it experimentally and we review a number of the most promising possibilities.
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers unveil complex defect structure of Li-ion cathode material

Skoltech scientists have studied the hydroxyl defects in LiFePO4, a widely used cathode material in commercial lithium-ion batteries, contributing to the overall understanding of the chemistry of this material. This work will help improve the LiFePO4 manufacturing process to avoid formation of adverse intrinsic structural defects which deteriorate its performance. The paper was published in the journal Inorganic Chemistry.
AstronomyEurekAlert

A new water treatment technology could also help Mars explorers

A team led by UC Riverside engineers has developed a catalyst to remove a dangerous chemical from water on Earth that could also make Martian soil safer for agriculture and help produce oxygen for human Mars explorers. Perchlorate, a negative ion consisting of one chlorine atom bonded to four oxygen...
Sciencearxiv.org

Low-efficiency long gamma-ray bursts: A case study with AT2020blt

The Zwicky Transient Facility recently announced the detection of an optical transient AT2020blt at redshift $z=2.9$, consistent with the afterglow of a gamma-ray burst. No prompt emission was observed. We analyse AT2020blt with detailed models, showing the data are best explained as the afterglow of an on-axis long gamma-ray burst, ruling out other hypotheses such as a cocoon and a low-Lorentz factor jet. We search \textit{Fermi} data for prompt emission, setting deeper upper limits on the prompt emission than in the original detection paper. Together with \konus{} observations, we show that the gamma-ray efficiency of AT2020blt is $\lesssim 2.8\%$, lower than $98.4\%$ of observed gamma-ray bursts. We speculate that AT2020blt and AT2021any belong to the low-efficiency tail of long gamma-ray burst distributions that are beginning to be readily observed due to the capabilities of new observatories like the Zwicky Transient Facility.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Necessity of spacetime shear for cosmological gravitational waves

We show that a general but shear-free perturbation of homogeneous and isotropic universes are necessarily silent, without any gravitational waves. We prove this in two steps. First we establish that a shear free perturbation of these universes are acceleration-free and the fluid flow geodesics of the background universe maps onto themselves in the perturbed universe. This effect then decouples the evolution equations of the electric and magnetic parts of the Weyl tensor in the perturbed spacetimes and the magnetic part no longer contains any tensor modes. Although the electric part, that drives the tidal forces, do have tensor modes sourced by the anisotropic stress, these modes have homogeneous oscillations at every point on a time slice without any wave propagation. We also show the presence of vorticity vector waves that are sourced by the curl of heat flux. This analysis shows the critical role of the shear tensor in generating cosmological gravitational waves in an expanding universe.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dependence of phase behavior and surface tension on particle stiffness for active Brownian particles

We study quasi two-dimensional, monodisperse systems of active Brownian particles (ABPs) for a range of activities, stiffnesses, and densities. We develop a microscopic, analytical method for predicting the dense phase structure formed after motility-induced phase separation (MIPS) has occurred, including the dense cluster's area fraction, interparticle pressure, and radius. Our predictions are in good agreement with our Brownian dynamics simulations. We, then, derive a continuum model to investigate the relationship between the predicted interparticle pressure, the swim pressure, and the macroscopic pressure in the momentum equation. We find that formulating the point-wise macroscopic pressure as the interparticle pressure and modeling the particle activity through a spatially variant body force --as opposed to a volume-averaged swim pressure-- results in consistent predictions of pressure in both the continuum model and the microscopic theory. This formulation of pressure also results in nearly zero surface tension for the phase separated domains, irrespective of activity, stiffness, and area fraction. Furthermore, using Brownian dynamics simulations and our continuum model, we showed that both the interface width and surface tension, are intrinsic characteristics of the system. On the other hand, if we were to exclude the body force induced by activity, we find that the resulting surface tension values are linearly dependent on the size of the simulation, in contrast to the statistical mechanical definition of surface tension.
Astronomylabroots.com

First Matter in the Universe Flowed Like Tap Water

In two separate studies, researchers led by those at the University of Copenhagen and Queen Mary University of London found that the first-ever matter created in the Universe, known as Quark-Gluon Plasma (QGP), flowed like tap water. QGP is a kind of matter that existed during the first microsecond of...
ScienceHPCwire

Aachen, Jülich Scientists Demonstrate How Quantum Systems Keep a Memory of their Environment

JÜLICH, Germany, June 2, 2021 — Many quantum devices – electrical, optical or otherwise – respond in a delayed manner to a control pulse. This results in damping effects that occur with a time delay – the systems still show traces of past behaviour. Researchers at RWTH Aachen University and Forschungszentrum Jülich have now shown how this “memory” can be modelled more easily. The results are relevant, among other things, for applications in quantum technology, the development of which is still a challenge due to difficulties in modelling.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Epigenetic regulation affects the 3D structure of genome

All the cells of an organism share the same DNA sequence, but their functions, shapes or even lifespans vary greatly. This happens because each cell "reads" different chapters of the genome, thus producing alternative sets of proteins and embarking on different paths. Epigenetic regulation--DNA methylation is one of the most...
SciencePhys.org

Detecting mid-infrared light, one photon at a time

For some 30 years, scientists have used superconducting materials to record the tiniest specks of light imaginable—individual photons, or single particles of light. However, these detectors, which consist of ultracold wires only about one-thousandth the diameter of a human hair, were limited to recording single photons at visible-light and slightly longer wavelengths, in the near infrared (IR).
Physicsarxiv.org

Macrospin model of an assembly of magnetically coupled core-shell nanoparticles

Highly sophisticated synthesis methods and experimental techniques allow for precise measurements of magnetic properties of nanoparticles that can be reliably reproduced using theoretical models. Here, we investigate the magnetic properties of ferrite nanoparticles by using theoretical techniques based on Monte Carlo methods. We introduce three stages of sophistication in the macromagnetic model. First, by using tailor-made hamiltonians we study single nanoparticles. In a second stage, the internal structure of the nanoparticle is taken into consideration by defining an internal (core) and external (shell) region, respectively. In the last stage, an assembly of core/shell NPs are considered. All internal magnetic couplings such as inter and intra-atomic exchange interactions or magnetocrystalline anisotropies have been estimated. Moreover, the hysteresis loops of the aforementioned three cases have been calculated and compared with recent experimental measurements. In the case of the assembly of nanoparticles, the hysteresis loops together with the zero-field cooling and field cooling curves are shown to be in a very good agreement with the experimental data. The current model provides an important tool to understand the internal structure of the nanoparticles together with the complex internal spin interactions of the core-shell ferrite nanoparticles.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Mathematical Modeling of Cell Cycle Dynamics​

Why do we need to understand the dynamics of the cell cycle?. The cell cycle is a mechanism that controls and integrates the stages of DNA synthesis, mitosis, and cell division. This mechanism dictates growth and development, as well as reproduction. Therefore, gaining a thorough understanding of the cell cycle at the molecular level is vital to understanding not only humans but all eukaryotes. Establishing a comprehensive knowledge of the cell cycle is one of the most sought-after goals of the field of cell biology.