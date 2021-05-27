Spacetime crystals proposed by placing space and time on an equal footing

In this work we explore some aspects of two holographic models for dark energy within the interacting scenario for the dark sector with the inclusion of spatial curvature. A statistical analysis for each holographic model is performed together with their corresponding extensions given by the consideration of massive neutrinos. The first holographic approach considers the usual formula proposed by Li for the dark energy density with a constant parameter $c$ and for the second model we have a function $c(z)$ instead a constant parameter, this latter model is inspired in the apparent horizon. By considering the best fit values of the cosmological parameters we show that the interaction term for each holographic model, $Q$, keeps positive along the cosmic evolution and exhibits a future singularity for a finite value of the redshift, this is inherited from the Hubble parameter. The temperatures for the components of the dark sector are computed and have a growing behavior in both models. The cosmic evolution in this context it is not adiabatic and the second law it is fulfilled only under certain well-established conditions for the temperatures of the cosmic components and the interacting $Q$-term.