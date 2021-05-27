Cancel
Despite Low-Power Cores, Intel's Alder Lake Mobile Could Push Up to 115W TDP

By Aaron Klotz
Tom's Hardware
 8 days ago
Respected Linux patch detective Coelacanth’s Dream has penned a new blog post decoding the latest Intel patches, giving us some insight into unreleased information about the upcoming Alder Lake-P laptop processors. The information indicates some of Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs could have a configurable TDP as high as 115W, making Alder Lake the most power-hungry Intel chips ever produced for the laptop market.

