Despite Low-Power Cores, Intel's Alder Lake Mobile Could Push Up to 115W TDP

Thanks to the so-called Coreboot patch for Linux, we get to know the power side of the next generation mobile processors Alder Lake. Although Intel reduces the number of large cores compared to previous generations in many models (and replaces larger cores with smaller, more energy-efficient atoms), the limits of PL2 do not change for the better. Remember this while using the 14nm derivative structure Skylake Intel had no problem getting the big 15 cores in the 15W TDP, with the 10nm generation Ice lake It was already 4 large cores, with a 10nm generation Tiger lake With 4 large cores, Intel changed the default TDP from 15 to 28 watts and in the 15W 10nm Alder Lake generation models, only two large cores are expected, complemented by 4-8 small outputs (Atoms):