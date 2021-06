With the anniversary of his death approaching, we got curious about what the former president liked in cars. Regardless of your politics, Ronald Reagan was a very interesting man. Before he was a politician, he was an actor, and then Governor of California, where he famously signed the legislation that created the California Air Resources Board, or CARB for short. Interestingly enough, the late President of the United States didn't have a sprawling car collection, like many people of considerable means do, but he did have some interesting vehicles.