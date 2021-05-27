Cancel
Brookfield, MO

60 graduate from Brookfield

Linn County Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrookfield's Class of 2021 graduated on May 23 at 1 p.m., during their commencement ceremony at Burlington Field. The class and their guests were welcomed by Jim McIntyre, President of the Brookfield R-III Board of Education. High School Principal Nile Thudium presented awards and Brookfield R-II Superintendent Dr. Kyle Collins gave a congratulatory speech followed by the Salutatorian Speech by Class Salutatorian Clara Wiedeman. Valedictorian Danny Falcon spoke to his fellow classmates during the Valedictorian Speech after diplomas were presented.

Brookfield, MO
Brookfield, MOLinn County Leader

Community Calendar

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885. Coed Softball at Brookfield’s...
Brookfield, MOLinn County Leader

Beeler places 2nd in grain production

Jonathan Beeler of the Brookfield FFA Chapter received the second-place Missouri FFA Grain Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention. Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Grain production entrepreneurship is one of 46 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. Missouri Corn Growers Association sponsored this award.