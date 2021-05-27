60 graduate from Brookfield

Brookfield's Class of 2021 graduated on May 23 at 1 p.m., during their commencement ceremony at Burlington Field. The class and their guests were welcomed by Jim McIntyre, President of the Brookfield R-III Board of Education. High School Principal Nile Thudium presented awards and Brookfield R-II Superintendent Dr. Kyle Collins gave a congratulatory speech followed by the Salutatorian Speech by Class Salutatorian Clara Wiedeman. Valedictorian Danny Falcon spoke to his fellow classmates during the Valedictorian Speech after diplomas were presented.