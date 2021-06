The modern experience of listening to recorded music tends to be a solitary one, whether it's in the home or within the bubble of headphones and customized playlists when in public. But Kansas City-area native Kelsyn Rooks is hoping to change that. He's one of the driving forces behind a new project called the Center for Recorded Music, which would provide a place specifically designed for people to meet in a group setting to listen to, and learn about, recorded music. He told KPR's Laura Lorson that the disappearance of the communal aspect of listening to music together -- and not just during the pandemic -- is something that's a real loss for everyone.