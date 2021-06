Millimetre wave might not be so rubbish after all, with a group of intrepid telecoms boffins managing to set a new range record. Using UScellular’s network, Nokia supplied the 5G base station kit and Qualcomm the 5G CPE. For the time being at least, this sort of thing is being described as ‘extended-range mmWave’, but presumably the hope is that it will be ‘normal-range’ eventually. They actually managed 11.14 km with a downlink speed of 748 Mbps and uplink of 56.78 Mbps. It was line-of-sight testing, however, so it seems the other propagation challenges faced by mmWave weren’t tackled.