Vivica A. Fox Fires Back At 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Link

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivica A. Fox is firing back at 50 Cent’s girlfriend Cuban Link after she left a snarky comment regarding the actress’ recent VladTV interview. During the conversation, Fox referred to 50 Cent as “the love of my life,” which unsurprisingly caught the attention of Cuban Link who has been in a relationship with the television mogul since 2019.

hiphopdx.com
