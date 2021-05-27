Vivica A. Fox Fires Back At 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Link

Motivational speaker and philanthropist Kym Feltus has announced the launch of what is bound to be the premier virtual women’s empowerment event of the year!. To be co-hosted by actress Vivica A. Fox, this four hour workshop happening on Saturday, May 15, 2021, is anticipated to be the empowerment event of the year! Other special guests will include Eva Marcille (RHOA), Tyler Lepley (P-Valley on STARZ/Tyler Perry’s The Have and Have Nots), Trina Braxton (Braxton Family Values), Vincent Velazquez (TV One’s ATL Homicide), Hill Harper (The Good Doctor), Isaac Hayes III (Estate Manager and Son of Isaac Hayes), Micah Stampley (gospel recording artist), and more! There will also be special virtual performances from, “The Southern Hummingbird”, Tweet, “The Prince of Praise”, Byron Cage, and Dorinda Clark Cole of the legendary gospel group, The Clark Sisters.