Marshall County’s track and field teams joined 28 of the state’s top teams in competition at the invitation only Eastern Relays in Louisville on Friday and Saturday. Top individual performances were turned in by Cade Flatt in the 800 meters. Flatt took first with a time of 1:56.72. He holds the top time in the state in the event and the 11th fastest in the nation at 1:51.76. Flatt took second in Louisville in the 400 meters in 49:13 and he currently holds the second fastest time in the state in that distance at 48:59.