Live Nation Entertainment has hired Nicole Portwood as chief brand officer. The newly-created role will find the New York-based Portwood working to “further enhance the Live Nation brand across all channels by exploring new opportunities that develop deeper relationships with both artists and fans worldwide.” She joins Live Nation from PepsiCo where she most recently served as vp of marketing for Mountain Dew and the flavored soft drink portfolio. Prior to her PepsiCo tenure, she served as the vp and chief marketing officer at Tito’s Handmade Vodka for nine years. During the run, she was honored as AdAge’s Marketer of the Year for 2017.