Louisiana Law Enforcement Respond To NBA YoungBoy Jailhouse Death Rumor
St. Martinville, LA – No, YoungBoy Never Broke Again isn’t dead — and Louisiana law enforcement has reportedly confirmed it. On Wednesday (May 26), a Facebook post from a Memphis man named “Kyus Makeithappen” falsely claimed the Baton Rouge native had been discovered lifeless in his jail cell at St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. The post read in part, “The world’s biggest artist NBA YOUNGBOY who’s real name is Kentrell DeSeaun Gaulden was found dead in his cell earlier today.”hiphopdx.com