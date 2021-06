Stefan Küng won the opening time trial of the Tour de Suisse to take the first yellow jersey on home roads. Young specialist Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) set the early benchmark and spent over an hour in the hot seat. The 22-year-old rider was the surprise winner of stage 1 at Paris-Nice earlier this year, and it looked for a while like his time around the Fraunfeld course might also be untouchable. But European champion Küng rode a perfect TT and finished four seconds faster than his young compatriot. Italian rider Mattia Cattaneo of Deceuninck-QuickStep joined the Swiss pair on the podium in third place.