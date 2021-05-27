Cancel
Coney Island season opening delayed due to water main leak

By Sam Rosenstiel
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GtIUR_0aDXL7my00

Coney Island's 2021 season opening has been delayed by approximately 10 days due a leaking water main in the pool area, the water park announced Thursday.

The park was originally scheduled to open its season Saturday.

Officials said the leak emerged on Tuesday, and "a team has been working to identify and rectify the issue" since then. Sunlite Pool had to be "significantly drained" for repairs and to refill the pool.

“We are very disappointed that we will not able to open this week as originally expected, but we’re excited to welcome our guests back for an outstanding 2021 season as soon as possible,” Coney Island president Rob Schutter said in a news release.

All tickets purchased for the dates that Coney Island is closed will be honored on any public operating day throughout the rest of the season. Tickets are still available online .

When it opens, Coney Island said it will continue to implement "enhanced sanitation practices and guest policies" based on local and state pandemic guidelines.

For more information on tickets and coming attractions, like Coney Island's Challenge Zone, click here .

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

