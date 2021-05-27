Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cherokee County in southeastern Kansas Southwestern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Newton County in southwestern Missouri * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 155 PM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported widespread significant flooding with numerous roads flooded in the Joplin area. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE