Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Hickory, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cedar; Hickory; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HICKORY...EAST CENTRAL CEDAR AND NORTHERN POLK COUNTIES At 1142 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Wheatland to near Fair Play, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Pomme de Terre Lake... Stockton Lake Pomme De Terre State Park... Stockton Pittsburg... Humansville Polk... Fair Play Hermitage... Wheatland Flemington... Bearcreek Elkton... Arnica Dunnegan... Nemo HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov