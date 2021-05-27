Cancel
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Hickory, Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cedar; Hickory; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HICKORY...EAST CENTRAL CEDAR AND NORTHERN POLK COUNTIES At 1142 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Wheatland to near Fair Play, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Pomme de Terre Lake... Stockton Lake Pomme De Terre State Park... Stockton Pittsburg... Humansville Polk... Fair Play Hermitage... Wheatland Flemington... Bearcreek Elkton... Arnica Dunnegan... Nemo HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
County
Polk County, MO
County
Hickory County, MO
County
Cedar County, MO
Dade County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dade, Greene, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dade; Greene; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN POLK...NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND EASTERN DADE COUNTIES At 402 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Walnut Grove, or 14 miles southwest of Bolivar, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Ash Grove... Greenfield Walnut Grove... Pleasant Hope Morrisville... Everton Dadeville... Halfway Aldrich... Sacville Brighton... Eudora Neola... Goodson Bona HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Polk County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 04:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Polk FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN BOURBON, BARTON, CEDAR, DADE, WESTERN DALLAS, SOUTHERN POLK AND VERNON COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cedar by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC039-110145- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.W.0037.210510T0513Z-210511T1343Z/ /CMZM7.1.ER.210510T0513Z.210510T0600Z.210510T1342Z.NO/ 838 PM CDT Sun May 9 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for the Sac River near Caplinger Mills. * From late tonight to Tuesday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 16.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, minor Flooding occurs at the gage site. The campground at Caplinger Mills floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.7 feet on 02/25/2011. Target Area: Cedar The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Sac River near Caplinger Mills affecting Cedar County.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Polk, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Polk; St. Clair FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CEDAR, NORTHEASTERN DADE, NORTHWESTERN GREENE, SOUTHWESTERN POLK, SOUTH CENTRAL ST. CLAIR AND EASTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms is coming to an end. However, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Walnut Grove, Fair Play, Morrisville, Dadeville, Jerico Springs and Aldrich. This includes the following low water crossings Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills, Route M at Bear Creek east of Stockton, Route W at Turkey Creek just west of Eudora, Highway 215 west of Bona and Farm Road 22 at Asher Creek 6 miles east of Walnut Grove.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Polk, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Dallas; Polk; Vernon FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN BOURBON, BARTON, CEDAR, DADE, WESTERN DALLAS, SOUTHERN POLK AND VERNON COUNTIES At 1059 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Nevada, Fort Scott, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Greenfield, Lockwood and Golden City. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Highway 54, 3 miles east of Deerfield, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Route KK at Dry Wood Creek 5 miles northwest of Moundville, Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills and Route K at Dry Wood Creek east of Arcadia.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Dallas; Greene; Laclede; Polk The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1115 AM CDT Sunday. * At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Republic, Marshfield, Battlefield, Strafford, Willard, Rogersville and Seymour. This includes the following low water crossings Greenwood Road at The Pomme de Terre Headwaters, Farm Road 175 at The Sac River 5 miles southwest of Fair Grove, Route CC west of Fair Grove at The Pomme De Terre River, Route E and Farm Road 235 just east of Fair Grove, Greenwood Road 5 miles west of Marshfield, Route C at The Little Sac River north of Strafford and Farm Road 134 at The James River northeast of Turners.