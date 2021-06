Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Clair The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Northwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri West Central St. Clair County in west central Missouri Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1000 AM CDT Sunday. * At 346 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nevada, Fort Scott, El Dorado Springs, Uniontown, Walker, Schell City, Fulton and Redfield. This includes the following low water crossings Route V at The Osage River just north of Stotesbury, Highway 31 at Little Osage River 5 miles west of Fulton, Route KK at Dry Wood Creek 5 miles northwest of Moundville and Highway 54, 3 miles east of Deerfield.