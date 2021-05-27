Cancel
Goldsboro, NC

Dismembered body found in Goldsboro was female; police trying to track down crime scene

By Matt Talhelm, WRAL reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Goldsboro, N.C. — Goldsboro police said Thursday that the body found earlier this week is that of a white woman, likely in her 30s. Little else about the find has been released. Police Chief Mike West told WRAL News that investigators are "almost certain" they've identified the woman. They are...

www.wral.com
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

County
Wayne County, NC
Wayne County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Goldsboro, NC
Goldsboro, NC
Crime & Safety
#Crime Stoppers#Crime Scene#Security Camera#Murder#Police Detectives#County Police#State Police#Police Chief#State Street#Goldsboro Police#Downtown Goldsboro#Man#Investigators#Authorities#Dispatchers#N C#Bright Street#Pictures
