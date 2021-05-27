Venture Inside The “Jurassic World” tribute Store At Universal Studios Florida
Get your claws and wallets ready! Universal Studios has shared an inside look for the first ever “Jurassic World” tribute store! People know the theme park mostly for Halloween Horror Nights and other seasonal events… So this first-time ever store based off of the Jurassic Park franchise is a welcome surprise. The announcement comes as hype heats up for the latest entry entry in the film series, Dominion.www.thathashtagshow.com