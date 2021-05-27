Cancel
Bossier City, LA

Annette Yates Taylor

bossierpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial service honoring the life of Annette Yates Taylor will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Northpoint Community Church, 4204 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Pastor Bryan Reed of The Simple Church will officiate the service. A visitation with the family will be held at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

