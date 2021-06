Europe leads with almost half of the world's best protected brands; and consumer brands dominate. LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (CLVT) - Get Report, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today the first ever listing of Top 100 Best Protected Global Brands. The 2021 report identifies the most impactful and best protected brands in the world, measuring brand strength through the analysis of advanced and unified IP data including trademark information, global case law and digital domain name protection. Almost half (49) of the world's Best Protected Global Brands are headquartered in Europe and consumer brands (51) make up a majority of the list, according to the report.