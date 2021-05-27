How Cops Risk Their Life And Even Their Family

Not even the Oracle of Delphi could’ve predicted the events of the past few weeks. Or maybe she could’ve. Who knows? Foresight doesn’t exactly seem to be a strength for our Greeks right now, but—in case you’ve been living under a rock, or on the off chance your trireme was wrecked by a storm—here’s a quick recap. A handful of major frat parties, held immediately after spring break, appear to have contributed to an outbreak of several hundred new cases of coronavirus on campus, prompting an emergency quarantine that suspended in-person classes and shut all undergraduate activities down for two weeks. Unsurprisingly, the backlash was swift, intense, and unrelenting. Petitions were drafted, posted, and shared; strongly-worded emails were sent; UChicago’s most popular public forums went up in flames. April was the month of the fraternity in the same way 2019 was the year of Cats: nobody liked it, nobody shut up about it, and nobody could get it out of their heads.