Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke announces candidacy for Lt. Governor

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Current Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke announced his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor Thursday.

“Bureaucrats in Washington DC are launching an assault on Idaho’s way of life. I promise to defend against that incursion by bringing my values of family, faith, and hard work to the Office of Lieutenant Governor,” Speaker Bedke said. “As a proud constitutional conservative, I will continue to fight for cutting taxes, eliminating red tape, and making the right investments in education and transportation.”

Bedke graduated from Oakley High School and runs the family cattle ranch right down the road. He’s raised four children with his wife Sarah and is the proud grandfather of 14 beautiful grandchildren.

“Scott Bedke is the fierce defender that the people of Idaho need to ensure big government stays out of our lives, schools, and churches,” said Governor CL “Butch” Otter, Campaign Chairman. “He’s a trusted and experienced leader who gets results and will never back down from an intrusive federal regime.”

The former Oakley City Council member started serving the people of District 27 as a Representative in 2000. Now in his 11 th term, he still represents the citizens Cassia and Minidoka Counties, while also working for all Idahoans as the Speaker of the House.

Bedke was first elected Speaker in 2012 and every term since then.

