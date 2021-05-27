Organizations with a stake in the agricultural solar siting process to participate in stakeholder group
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) and the Maine Governor's Energy Office (GEO) are convening a stakeholder group to consider the opportunities and challenges presented by solar energy development on agricultural land in Maine. The group will meet monthly throughout the summer and fall and present a report with potential policy and other recommendations to the Legislature in January 2022.www.maine.gov