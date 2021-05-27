Cancel
Energy Industry

Organizations with a stake in the agricultural solar siting process to participate in stakeholder group

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) and the Maine Governor's Energy Office (GEO) are convening a stakeholder group to consider the opportunities and challenges presented by solar energy development on agricultural land in Maine. The group will meet monthly throughout the summer and fall and present a report with potential policy and other recommendations to the Legislature in January 2022.

