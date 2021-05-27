Cancel
Minnesota State

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 27

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 8 days ago
Credit: DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II, via Flickr

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 505 new cases and 10 new deaths.

The state's death toll is 7,403 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 59.8% (4,424) were residents of long-term care.

Through May 24, the state reported that 2,885,499 people have received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 2,543,044 people have completed their vaccine series. Percent of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 23%
  • 16-17: 43%
  • 18-49: 53%
  • 50-64: 69%
  • 65+: 89%
  • Total population: 52%

Forty-six (46) percent of Minnesota's total population has completed the vaccine series. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through May 26, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 334. Of those hospitalized, 80 people were in intensive care and 254 were receiving non-ICU treatment.

Here's how Minnesota's hospital admissions have progressed since Mar. 7.

  • Mar. 7: 223 (177 non-ICU, 46 ICU)
  • Mar. 13: 255 (194 non-ICU, 61 ICU)
  • Mar. 20: 324 (246 non-ICU, 78 ICU)
  • Mar. 27: 356 (264 non-ICU, 92 ICU)
  • Apr. 2: 439 (337 non-ICU, 112 ICU)
  • Apr. 8: 595 (461 non-ICU, 134 ICU)
  • Apr. 14: 699 (531 non-ICU, 168 ICU)
  • Apr. 20: 676 (483 non-ICU, 193 ICU)
  • Apr. 26: 641 (457 non-ICU, 184 ICU)
  • May 2: 576 (421 non-ICU, 155 ICU)
  • May 9: 481 (348 non-ICU, 133 ICU)
  • May 17: 440 (328 non-ICU, 112 ICU)
  • May 24: 368 (272 non-ICU, 96 ICU)
  • May 26: 334 (254 non-ICU, 80 ICU)

Testing and positivity rates

The 505 positive results in Thursday's update were from 26,012 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 1.94%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 3.19%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely reopen the economy. That 5% threshold is based on total positives divided by total tests.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 9,889,976 (up from 9,864,050)
  • People tested: 4,242,039 (up from 4,234,616)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 2,885,499 (up from 2,871,544)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 2,543,044 (up from 2,524,113)
  • Positive cases: 600,408 (up from 599,909)
  • Deaths: 7,403 – 410 of which are "probable*" (up from 7,393)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 588,096 (up from 587,692)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

