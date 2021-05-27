OPINION: Scoot: The city’s summit on juvenile crime must lead to change
The temperature has hit 90 degrees in New Orleans, but there’s more to be concerned about than the annual rising temperatures. Every year during the transition from spring to summer, juvenile crime increases. This year, the increase in violent juvenile crime started before the seasonal transition; and, along with the natural wave of an increase in juvenile crime, there seems to be another wave of crime coinciding with the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions.www.audacy.com