Nashville, TN

By the Bottle Neighborhood Wine Bar Opens Today

Nashville Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Kate Cunningham is opening what she believes to be Nashville’s first by-the-bottle-only wine bar. The on-the-nose name, By the Bottle, is indicative of the approachable, easy-to-understand vibe Cunningham is creating. You’ll find the new wine bar inside Urban Cowboy Nashville’s Victorian parlor and in its adjacent shaded garden, with...

