New York City, NY

New York officially gives real estate agents the go-ahead to collect broker fees

By Devin Gannon
6sqft
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of New York this week walked back the broker fee ban that was never really a ban. Last year, the Department of State issued guidance related to the sweeping rent reform laws from 2019 that said brokers hired by landlords would not be allowed to charge prospective tenants a fee. Following several legal challenges, a judge ruled last month that a ban on broker fees was an “error of law” and struck down the law. The state on Tuesday officially updated the guidance to fall in line with the court ruling.

www.6sqft.com
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
Person
Scott Stringer
Person
Andrew Cuomo
#Real Estate Brokers#Real Estate Agents#Legal Fees#Security Agents#Residential Real Estate#The Department Of State#Dos#Albany Supreme Court#Legislature#Rebny#City Comptroller#New Yorkers#Broker Fees#Application Fee#Residential Brokers#Prospective Tenants#Landlords#Commissions#Tenant Protections#Laws
