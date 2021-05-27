Sports & Recreation Center Reopens June 1

The Outdoor Pool schedule for the City of Laramie Parks & Recreation Department will be impacted by short staffing in the Aquatics Section this summer. Outdoor pools at the Recreation Center are scheduled to open, June 7 depending on weather and staffing. Undine Park Splashpad will open on June 7th and Washington Park Wading Pool is scheduled to open on June 14th. Pool Schedules can be viewed at www.cityoflaramie.org/pools for public swim times and closures. Individuals wanting to use the pools at the Recreation Center can make a reservation to use the facility by calling 721-5269, Option 7. Members can call a day in advance, non-members may call on the day of requested use. Limited closures and shorter hours may be required due to low staffing levels.