There are a million stories I could share about my experience as the parent of a child who came out as transgender at what societal expectations deem a "young" age. There are many stories I could share about my experience as the parent of a child, especially since he transitioned at an age too many think is too young. My son was 4 years old when he expressed to me one night that he had been feeling like a boy in his heart, not the girl I'd been assuming since birth. Most kids have a sense of their gender around age three, so this wasn't "too early," but it wasn't what I expected. It's not often that we can pinpoint a singular, exact moment that changed our lives in a pivotal way, but in this case, that was the moment.