J.J. Abrams Still Bemoaning Lack Of Plan For Star Wars Sequel Trilogy
It’s very easy to take someone’s words out of context, or to misinterpret the meaning behind them. That’s especially true when it comes Hollywood celebrities. But when someone repeats the same sentiment over and over with different words, their feelings on the subject become exceptionally clear. It’s fair to say at this point that director J.J. Abrams was less than keen on the direction of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Why? Because there was no direction for the Star Wars sequels at all.www.thathashtagshow.com