J.J. Abrams Still Bemoaning Lack Of Plan For Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

In 2013, J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot Productions announced a film based on Valve Corporation's Portal franchise, but fans could be forgiven for thinking the movie might have been quietly cancelled. It appears that is not the case, however, as Abrams has confirmed to IGN that the movie is still in development! During a press event for the Super 8 4K Blu-Ray, Abrams said that a script is currently being written at Warner Bros., though no writer was specifically attached. For fans of the games, this is very exciting news, but it seems that the adaptation won't be releasing anytime in the near future!