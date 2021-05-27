Cancel
Cogan Station, PA

S. Jane Strasburg, 93

By Sanders Mortuary
webbweekly.com
 13 days ago

S. Jane Strasburg, 93, of Cogan Station passed away peacefully Sunday, May 23, 2021 at home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, David L. Strasburg on September 3, 2020. Born September 6, 1927 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clark H....

webbweekly.com
