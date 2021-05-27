Cancel
Denton, TX

Denton Has a New, Sorta Secret Music Venue With Gold Room

By Daniel Rodrigue
Dallas Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCo-owner Andy Cunningham standing next to the window of the ticket booth at The Gold Room. When Denton's Freaks and Geeks, a toys and collectibles shop, closed its storefront, the duo behind one of the college town's favorite coffee shops, Golden Boy Coffee Co., took over the recently vacated shop next door. Now, the pair has transformed the space into an extension of the coffee shop — by day, that is. By night, the spot will be one of the largest indoor music venues in Denton’s recent history, with a 300-person capacity, an enclosed, dedicated sound booth, a cashier’s window for ticketing and four gender-neutral bathrooms.

www.dallasobserver.com
