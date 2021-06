Dominion Energy Virginia and All Points Broadband announced that they have entered into Memorandums of Understanding to expand their regional fiber-to-the-home broadband initiative to include unserved areas in Lancaster and Middlesex Counties. The Lancaster County Broadband Authority and Middlesex County Broadband Authority have each executed agreements with Dominion Energy and All Points to add all currently unserved areas of their respective counties to the growing fiber-to-the-home network that All Points is building in partnership with Dominion Energy, subject to regulatory approvals.