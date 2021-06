The agenda can be found at: https://nederlandco.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=448. The Nederland Board of Trustees selected two finalists for the Town Administrator position. One is Nederland Deputy Town Administrator/Town Clerk Miranda Fisher and the other is Ray Rears, Community Development and Historic Preservation Director for Central City. There will be an opportunity for the public to listen in on a virtual meeting with the candidates on Thursday, May 27 from 4-6pm. The finalists will be asked questions by members of the Board of Trustees and Hiring Committee. The last portion of the interview will give the public in attendance a chance to submit questions in the chat feature which will be read by the Mayor. A link to this interview session can be found at https://nederlandco.org/public-is-invited-to-participate-in-the-town-administrator-hiring-process/