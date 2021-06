The rain may have moved on, but parts of Lafayette’s north side continue to battle high water after last week’s storms. The areas near Paul Breaux Middle School and Heymann Park are still under water thanks to a swollen Vermilion River. Just a couple of miles north, the Derby Heights Subdivision is slowly draining after getting pounded by nearly 10 inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Resident Porsha Evans sent this photo to KPEL to show how deep the water in her neighborhood is. She says the water was so high she couldn't leave her home.