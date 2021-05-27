Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Harry L. Kiess, 81

By McCarty Thomas Funeral Home
webbweekly.com
 14 days ago

Harry L. Kiess, 81, of Nottingham Villages, Williamsport, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at The Gatehouse. Harry was born May 24, 1939 in Williamsport and is the son of the late Forrest L. and the late Carrie G. (Neff) Kiess. In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased...

webbweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nottingham, PA
Williamsport, PA
Obituaries
City
Home, PA
City
Hughesville, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Muncy, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mall Rd#Lycoming#Arrangements#Nottingham Villages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Celebrating a century

Donald Koons, of Williamsport, was the guest of honor at a surprise birthday party at the Williamsport Community Woodshop. Koons, who turned 100 years old on May 7, was joined by many family members that include his wife Bertie, five children, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also on hand were numerous friends and fellow veterans. Recognizing Koons for his service in the US Army Air Corp during WWII and contributions to the Williamsport community was U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Kreamer; state Rep. Jeff C. Wheeland, R-Loyalsock Township and state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-McElhattan, along with Lycoming County Commissioners Rick Mirabito and Tony R. Mussare. Koons is a member of the Williamsport Community Woodshop at the Pajama Factory, where family members say he likes to build birdhouses and stools to give as gifts.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Williamsport’s Taylor returns, wins 4 events at PHAC meet

HUGHESVILLE – By the second hurdle, Tre Taylor had the race won. The Williamsport senior said he didn’t feel like he was running that fast. Try telling his opponents that. Taylor, the two-time state placewinner, made his season debut Saturday at the PHAC North meet at Hughesville. All he did was win four individual events and break the school record in the 110-meter hurdles which has stood since 1990.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Grand Slam Parade canceled; Williamsport Welcomes the World still on

The Lycoming County Visitors Bureau will not be conducting the 2021 Grand Slam Parade this August, the bureau announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon. “Given the understandable manner in which Little League Baseball is proceeding with this year’s Little League World Series in keeping the Little League players at the complex, it was determined that this year’s parade would not be viable without their participation,” the news release said. “We look forward to 2022 helping to welcome all 20 teams from throughout the world to enjoy the 75th Little League World Series.”