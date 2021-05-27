Cancel
Dennis Quaid Buys Up Ronald Reagan Memorabilia for Shocking Price Ahead of Starring in ‘Reagan’ Biopic

By Emily Morgan
 8 days ago
Dennis Quaid is channeling former President Ronald Reagan. Recently, the veteran actor opened up about the lengths he went as he prepares for the upcoming biopic called Reagan. The film will star Quaid as the former president, and according to Quaid, so far, it’s been “maybe the most challenging role … in my career.”

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
