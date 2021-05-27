Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

There Could Be A Firework Shortage This Summer

By Travis Sams
Posted by 
KISS 106
KISS 106
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is yet another shortage that we could be facing this July. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been many shortages in the supply and demand chain. It started with toilet paper, then there was meat, ketchup, and soft drink shortages. Now, everyone is talking about a gasoline shortage. It seems like one shortage after another. The shortages don't stop there though. Recently, Chick-Fil-A announced that they are facing a sauce shortage. Now, there is one more shortage we could add to that list. Fireworks.

1061evansville.com
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Evansville, IN
Industry
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply And Demand#Chick Fil A#Fox 2#Soft Drink Shortages#Fireworks Warehouses#Supplies#Backyard Celebrations#Prices#July Weekend#Anytime Supply#Demand Chain#July Celebration#Meat#Inventory#Shipments#People#Things#Toilet Paper#Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
KISS 106

‘Foodstock’ Food Truck Festival Coming To Kentucky

You've heard of Woodstock but what about Foodstock? Foodstock is a huge day of food trucks, art, and music and it's coming to Kentucky. Foodstock is being hosted in the town of Somerset, Kentucky. The festival will feature 17 different food trucks with a variety of foods in what they are calling "tastes of the Bluegrass" to get your taste buds in a fantastic mood. Not to mention nine drink and spirit vendors will be on hand.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Evansville Hadi Shrine Hosting Half-Pot Fundraiser in June

The COVID pandemic threw several wrenches into everyone's lives and plans over the past year, including nearly every non-profit organization in the Tri-State that had to cancel most, if not all of their normally in-person fundraising events. This, of course, left most of those organizations scrambling to figure out how they would make up the money they had expected to bring in. Many attempted taking their fundraising efforts online in the form of auctions, while others, like the Hadi Shrine in downtown Evansville, are giving the half-pot concept a go.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Official Start to Summer – Evansville Area Swimming Pool 2021 Opening Dates

You can almost smell the chlorine and sunscreen in the air. Summer 2021 is here and unlike last summer, we can actually visit our public pools. Many of the public pools are set to open very soon, but others still need more lifeguards before they can open. Henderson really needs lifeguards, in fact, they have raised the minimum pay to $10 an hour. The pay was $8.50, so that's a pretty big jump. Atkinson pool also needs cashiers and concessions workers. You can see all of the positions and requirements here.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Tour Evansville in the Sky and Help Evansville Wartime Museum

One of the most patriotic things you can do this Memorial Day Weekend is to help the Evansville Wartime Museum. This Saturday, May 29, 2021, you have the opportunity to ride in a few different and very unique airplanes. Local pilots will be volunteering their times and planes to raise money for the Evansville Wartime Museum.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

2021 Guide: When and Where to Light Fireworks in Evansville

Summer is almost here and with that comes the Fourth of July. For many in the Evansville area, this is a time to invest in legal explosives and light them off in celebration of our country's independence. While most days it is illegal to discharge fireworks within the city of Evansville, there are a handful of days and times when it is perfectly legal to do so.
Posted by
KISS 106

25th Annual Easterseals LemonAID Stand Fundraiser Coming June 4th

Is there anything better on a hot, humid, Tri-State summer day than an ice-cold glass of lemonade? In this case, yes. It's when that glass of lemonade helps support the work of the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center!. Like every other non-profit in the area, Easterseals had to drastically change its fundraising...
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

New Evansville Restaurant Biscuit Belly Announces Expected Opening Date

If you can remember back to January 2021 (how was that almost 5 months ago already?) the announcement was made that a new restaurant was coming to Evansville. The restaurant is Biscuit Belly, and they're based out of Louisville. According to the Biscuit Belly website they currently have three locations, all in Louisville, so it's very exciting that they're expanding to Evansville.
Food & DrinksPosted by
KISS 106

Best Seasonings To Use This Grilling Season

The weather is just right to fire up the grill, if you're looking to add a little something extra to your meat, let me help you out. It's grilling season. However, if you're like me every season is grilling season. Grilling has become a hobby of mine over the past couple of years. I've tried out different types of grills, several ways to make food, and a ton of new seasonings to add to the taste. While I could give you some tips on how to grill certain food, I'd rather broaden your horizons with new flavors.
Posted by
KISS 106

Town of Newburgh Hosting Community-Wide Yard Sale

It's that time again for my Bargain of the Week a week early. We are going to take a little road trip across the Blue Bridge to Newburgh, Indiana for a Community-Wide Yard Sale. If you aren't familiar with Newburgh it is a fabulous place full of lots of houses...
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Evansville Area Breweries to Enjoy a Locally Brewed Beer

One of my favorite things to do in the summertime is to spend time on a brewery patio soaking up the sun and enjoying a cold local brew. We have many great places in the Evansville area to do just that! While many Evansville area restaurants also serve locally brewed beers, I wanted to highlight the places these beers are brewed.
Evansville, INhot96.com

Mask Mandate Expires

In Evansville, the last local government requirements concerning wearing masks expire at the end of the day. That means, barring an extension, as of tomorrow (Tuesday), there will be no local orders involving masks. METS riders will still be required to mask up, because of federal transportation regulations. Owners of...
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Evansville: 1. 101 N Burkhardt Rd (812) 471-8207; 2. 609 N St Joseph Ave (812) 424-3894; 3. 2344 Covert Ave (812) 479-8581; 4. 801 N First Ave (812) 467-0109; 5. 600 E Boonville-New Harmony Rd (812) 464-3502; 6. 2622 Menards Dr 812-647-2210; 7. 4849 Pollack Ave (812) 962-4664; 8. 6700 E Virginia St 812-473-2518; 9. 4828 Davis Lant Dr 812-475-9541; 10. 4701 N First Ave 812-464-3656; 11. 2015 Covert Ave 812-479-7155; 12. 710 N St Joseph Ave 812-426-1180; 13. 401 N Burkhardt Rd 812-473-1815; 14. 335 S Red Bank Rd 812-424-5475; 15. 3430 Taylor Ave 812-471-4243; 16. Plaza West, 2500 N First Ave 812-647-9499;
Evansville, IN14news.com

Historic downtown Evansville building getting makeover

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic building in downtown Evansville is slated for reconstruction. The old Atlantic Bar and Grill on South East Fourth Street is due for a makeover. According to the Downtown Economic Improvement District’s Facebook post, DKF holdings is searching for a restaurant or bar operator. The...
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Are these Food Combinations Delicious or Disgusting?

Everyone loves a good snack and everyone loves a good snack combination. Whether that be popcorn and chocolate, milk and cookies, and rice crisps and cashews. Okay, that last one might just be me but you get my point. However, there are times where we decide to make a snack out of two things that really shouldn’t go together. It may be gross to others but to us, it might be the most delicious thing we eat. Check out this list of some of the most bizarre food combinations that the Tri-State enjoys.
Indiana StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Fun Fact – The First Sears Retail Store was in Downtown Evansville

Welcome back to another edition of the ongoing series I have uncreatively called, "Indiana Fun Facts" (Who needs a clever name anyway, just say what it is. That's what I say to make myself feel better for not coming up with a better title). If you're new to the series, the concept is pretty simple. Anytime I discover something that I find interesting about the place I call home, I share it with you. My thought being, if I find it interesting, you might too. Previous editions include finding out tomato juice as a drink was created in French Lick, the first permanent electric streetlights being installed in Wabash, and the story of trees growing out of the roof of a courthouse in Greensburg for over 140 years.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. Holcomb signed...