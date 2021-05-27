There Could Be A Firework Shortage This Summer

The weather is just right to fire up the grill, if you're looking to add a little something extra to your meat, let me help you out. It's grilling season. However, if you're like me every season is grilling season. Grilling has become a hobby of mine over the past couple of years. I've tried out different types of grills, several ways to make food, and a ton of new seasonings to add to the taste. While I could give you some tips on how to grill certain food, I'd rather broaden your horizons with new flavors.