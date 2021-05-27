Cancel
PicnicHealth and Komodo Health announce partnership to strengthen complex disease research using real-world data

By Emma Murphy
mobihealthnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicnicHealth and Komodo Health are placing an emphasis on real-world evidence research of complex illnesses like multiple sclerosis and hemophilia. Earlier this week the two companies announced a partnership to use their products jointly to create a deep real-world patient data pool using de-identified data from payers, providers, labs and electronic health records.

www.mobihealthnews.com
Health Data#Health Technology#Health Research#Research Data#Komodo Health#Complex Diseases#Patient Data#Healthcare Solutions#Healthcare Organizations#Technology Company#Clinical Outcomes
