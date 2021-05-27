PicnicHealth and Komodo Health announce partnership to strengthen complex disease research using real-world data

SAN FRANCISCO - June 2, 2021 -- Centivax Inc. announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the U.S. Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) for Phase I clinical development of Centi-B9, Centivax's SARS-CoV-2 broad-spectrum injectable antibody therapeutic and prophylactic. Centi-B9 has been engineered to broadly neutralize the mutated emerging coronavirus variants, with demonstrated broad-spectrum reactivity against 99.5% of all coronavirus variants in the U.S.A, and over 98% of coronavirus variants globally, including critical mutations found in the UK B.1.1.7, South African B.1.351, Brazilian P.1, New York B.1.526 and California B.1.429 strains. Rather than requiring an IV infusion, Centi-B9 has been bioengineered for high stability, low viscosity high concentration (250mg/ml) delivery, enabling a prophylactic or therapeutic dose of Centi-B9 to be delivered in a non-hospital setting through a single injection. Centi-B9 has been further engineered for enhanced safety and enhanced half-life, using Xencor Xtend technology.