In March 2021, Mono Mono Fried Chicken and Beer opened just off the lower end of 16th Street Mall, replacing the short-lived Koba as downtown’s best source for Korean fare. Presented by JW Lee — the same man responsible for opening Menya, Wasabi and Koba, as well as owning and operating Seoul Korean BBQ and Hotpot — the new venture centers largely around the kind of snack food best enjoyed with booze. While the titular fried chicken may certainly be the most festive emblem, the menu centers around anju — Korean shared plates designed to be enjoyed collectively, generally as part of drinking bouts. “People all pitch in and grab a bite,” said manager Paul Kim.