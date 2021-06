It is hard to elicit any kind of sympathy for FIFA, the spectacularly cruel, corrupt and careless governing body for international soccer. And yet, for the second time in as many months, here we are. But where the 12 biggest teams in Europe managed to outdo FIFA and its regional and national constituents at one of its own games—greed—Julius Baer has done so on another FIFA specialty, bribery, as even bestowed upon it and one of its most open-handed components a term even rarer than “good guy”: victim.