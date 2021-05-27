Dan Stevens Shares The Real Reason Why He Left Downton Abbey
At risk of bringing up a moment of collective trauma in our pop culture lives, Dan Stevens has been opening up lately about the real reason why he left Downton Abbey. As fans will remember all too well, the show's third season wrapped up on a devastating twist back in 2013, as Stevens' beloved Matthew Crawley died in a car crash—just hours after the birth of his son. The revelation that Stevens wouldn't be returning to the show was an abrupt one that devastated fans. Almost a decade later, none of us are really over the death, which is probably why Stevens has been apologizing for it ever since.www.townandcountrymag.com