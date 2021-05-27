Cancel
Dan Stevens Shares The Real Reason Why He Left Downton Abbey

By Emma Dibdin
townandcountrymag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt risk of bringing up a moment of collective trauma in our pop culture lives, Dan Stevens has been opening up lately about the real reason why he left Downton Abbey. As fans will remember all too well, the show's third season wrapped up on a devastating twist back in 2013, as Stevens' beloved Matthew Crawley died in a car crash—just hours after the birth of his son. The revelation that Stevens wouldn't be returning to the show was an abrupt one that devastated fans. Almost a decade later, none of us are really over the death, which is probably why Stevens has been apologizing for it ever since.

www.townandcountrymag.com
Dan Stevens
If one quote from this week's episodes could sum them up in entirety, it comes from the witty, and often accurate, view of Violet Crawley: "No family is ever what it seems from the outside." This week, more than ever, the cast of Downton Abbey is learning far more about each other than they'd ever considered before and secrets, both pleasant and heartbreaking, are brought to light.
Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin have boarded the cast of Starz's upcoming Watergate drama series, Gaslit, described as "a modern take" on the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon. The respective stars of Legion and Glow will join an ensemble that already includes Sean Penn and Julia Roberts.
"It's very much a project that sprung out of the pandemic and the limitations on filming, but also thematically," explains Dan Stevens about the science fiction anthology "Solos." It asks "a lot of the questions that many people have been staring down during lockdown and during quarantine." Created by David Weil for Amazon, the seven episodes feature esteemed actors giving monologues in isolated settings.
A young man, Otto (Dan Stevens), searches for Stuart (Morgan Freeman), an old man believed to be suffering from dementia in Solos episode 7, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Nowhere Boy) and written by series creator David Weil (Hunters). Otto offers Stuart memory implants that begin to regenerate his memory and reveal a shocking truth about Stuart's identity that reverberates through all seven stories in the Amazon Prime Video limited series.
Grab your best cup of tea and get ready to swoon all over again because Downton Abbey is now on Netflix! The hit Masterpiece on PBS drama was one of the defining pop cultural moments of the early '10s and became one of the first major binge-worthy shows to land on Netflix in the streamer's early years.
Amazon's new anthology series, "Solos" is simple in that it explores human connection. "A lot of the inspiration for [it] came from things I'm not allowed to do as a writer," creator David Weil told EW recently. "In film and television, you're really not allowed to have a 30-minute monologue, though I would love to in every episode of something I write."
Here's a look at the brand-new trailer for the highly anticipated Amazon Original anthology series SOLOS, created by David Weil and starring Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu.