Dan Stevens Shares The Real Reason Why He Left Downton Abbey

Grab your best cup of tea and get ready to swoon all over again because Downton Abbey is now on Netflix! The hit Masterpiece on PBS drama was one of the defining pop cultural moments of the early ’10s and became one of the first major binge-worthy shows to land on Netflix in the streamer’s early years. However, for the past few years, Downton Abbey has been missing from Netflix. The show has popped up on Prime Video, PBS Passport, and finally Peacock, but Downton Abbey has never been back on Netflix. Until now. Downton Abbey snuck onto Netflix with the June 2021 new releases which means you now have a brand new period drama to revisit or binge for the very first time…