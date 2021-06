If you live in the town limits of Waxhaw, residents are required to pay two tax bills each year, one from Union County and one from the Town of Waxhaw. Taxpayers can apply for tax relief if they are elderly, disabled, or a disabled veteran. Please see all the criteria listed in the application below and send a completed application to the Union County Tax Department if you are interested. All applications should be sent to the Union County Tax Department no later than June 1st, 2021. You may submit additional information separately if needed.