The WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier opened Monday in Florida, where the eight best national teams from the Americas gathered to pursue one of two open slots in the six-team Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the Olympics last year, and they will take place from July 21-Aug. 8. The four teams that have already qualified for the first Olympic baseball action in 13 years are Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea.